DA Davidson Cuts Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Price Target to $12.00

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mondee in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Mondee Price Performance

Shares of MOND opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56. Mondee has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondee will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,167,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,867,506.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,061 shares of company stock worth $1,094,950. Company insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mondee stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

Featured Stories

