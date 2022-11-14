Dai Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and approximately $504.73 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.00584340 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,061.38 or 0.30437335 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,928,700,642 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

