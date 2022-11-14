Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the October 15th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,714,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DANOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($51.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danone from €56.00 ($56.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Danone stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.29. 314,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,264. Danone has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

