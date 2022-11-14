Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Update

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Daseke Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $411.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.95. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $13.17.
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
About Daseke
Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.
