Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Update

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Daseke Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $411.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.95. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daseke

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 356,753 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Daseke by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,226,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 34.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 269,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 65.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 984,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 390,022 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 27,982.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

