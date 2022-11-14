Data Storage (DTST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th.
Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%.
Data Storage Price Performance
Shares of DTST opened at $2.08 on Monday. Data Storage has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.
About Data Storage
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.
