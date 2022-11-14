David S. Congdon Sells 32,000 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $314.27. 920,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,674. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.46 and a 200 day moving average of $269.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $36,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

