DEI Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $11,357.69 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00341495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022706 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001097 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018476 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

