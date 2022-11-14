Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €50.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($97.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.50 ($68.50) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

DHER opened at €44.95 ($44.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($23.88) and a 52-week high of €131.50 ($131.50). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.59.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.