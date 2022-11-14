Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Down 5.8 %

DLTNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,554. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

