Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 454,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

