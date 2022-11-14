Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 339.0 days.
Denka Price Performance
Shares of Denka stock remained flat at $24.11 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. Denka has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $37.62.
Denka Company Profile
