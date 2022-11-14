Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 398.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,153,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,237 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of INVH opened at $31.98 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.