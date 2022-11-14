Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,170,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,571,000 after buying an additional 61,791 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after buying an additional 189,395 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $143.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

