Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

MPC opened at $121.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $122.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

