Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,942 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $151.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

