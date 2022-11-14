Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $491,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWA stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

