Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $548,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $412.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.37 and its 200-day moving average is $382.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

