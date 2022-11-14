Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $572,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 265.8% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 168.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,370,000 after buying an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.2 %

ADP opened at $249.23 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.33 and a 200-day moving average of $228.72.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

