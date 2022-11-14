Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 82,597 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $32.13 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.