Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,804 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,732 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,190,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $77.98 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

