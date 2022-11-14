Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,979 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Edison International Stock Down 0.7 %

Edison International Dividend Announcement

NYSE EIX opened at $59.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

