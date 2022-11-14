Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DM shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after acquiring an additional 376,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Desktop Metal by 60.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 436,576 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,176,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 451,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 49,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

