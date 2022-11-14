Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.36.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DM shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Desktop Metal Trading Up 11.9 %
Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
