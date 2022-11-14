Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $31.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

NYSE:FL opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 206.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $233,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $156,482,000 after purchasing an additional 312,687 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 24.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

