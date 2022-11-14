dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $205.13 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005998 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $205.13 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00035693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00344364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022728 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 73.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001095 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018889 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000335 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98068802 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

