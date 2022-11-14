DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 853,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.37% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $92,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 2.7 %

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

