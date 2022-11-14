Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.86.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday.
Digi International Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:DGII opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
