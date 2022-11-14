Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Digi International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Digi International by 127.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 227,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,276,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.