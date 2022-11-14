Digital Ally (DGLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Digital Ally Price Performance

DGLY opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

Featured Articles

