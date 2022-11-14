Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Down 6.8%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.88. 49,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,309,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.
Digital Turbine Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.