district0x (DNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $425,062.23

district0x (DNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, district0x has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. district0x has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and $425,062.23 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About district0x

district0x’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

