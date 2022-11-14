Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,632,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,713 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 3.2% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $254,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.78. 24,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,460. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.00. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.05 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

