Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

