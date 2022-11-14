Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CEO Bradley J. Ehrman Purchases 1,760 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,760 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,564.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

DMLP stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.28. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.135 per share. This represents a $4.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.40%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 137.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

