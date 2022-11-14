Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.95. 40,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,082. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $158.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average is $121.05.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

