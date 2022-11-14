Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 335,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.26. The company had a trading volume of 362,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,640,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.