Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $539.32. 14,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.66. The stock has a market cap of $211.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

