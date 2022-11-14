Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 126,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,446,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 43.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.60. The company had a trading volume of 62,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,227. The company has a market capitalization of $269.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

