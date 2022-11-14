Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.71. 351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,112. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $238.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average is $186.65.
