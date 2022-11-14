Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 329 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Home Depot stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.09. The stock had a trading volume of 82,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.08.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

