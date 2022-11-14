Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 5,647 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up 3.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.61% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock traded up $5.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.95. 2,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,967. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.04 and its 200 day moving average is $186.11.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.