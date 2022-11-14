Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after buying an additional 1,194,992 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,976,000 after acquiring an additional 175,556 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,748,000 after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,551,000 after acquiring an additional 156,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 88,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,269. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.