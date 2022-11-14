Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 52.7% in the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.42. 30,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

