Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $148.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

