Doyle Wealth Management Has $13.38 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 279,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,812,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,035.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $518.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,505. The stock has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.