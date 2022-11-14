Doyle Wealth Management Has $20.71 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 51,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning now owns 2,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.21. 14,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,367. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

