Doyle Wealth Management Has $4.56 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,146 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

AMAT traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.41. The company had a trading volume of 83,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

