Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 156,949 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,949 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 215,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 98,589 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,330.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.10. 3,499,843 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

