Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.08.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.82. 110,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

