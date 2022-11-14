Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,074 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $92,207,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $18,818,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.66. 2,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,876. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.788 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.28%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

