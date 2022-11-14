Doyle Wealth Management Sells 2,911 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.46. 14,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,486. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

