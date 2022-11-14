Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $33.16. 17,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,677,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 49.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.